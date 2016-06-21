MILAN, June 21 Italy's tax police searched the headquarters of Banca Popolare di Vicenza on Tuesday as part of an ongoing probe into allegations former managers at the bank misled regulators and manipulated the market.

Tax police sources said documents had been seized during the search. Popolare di Vicenza confirmed the search and said it was fully cooperating with prosecutors.

Magistrates in Vicenza are investigating the lender and some former top executives after European Central Bank supervisors uncovered around 1 billion euros in loans that have been granted to retail customers to fund purchases of the bank's own shares.

