MILAN, June 21 Italy's Banca Popolare di Vicenza said tax police had searched its headquarters on Tuesday as part of an ongoing probe into allegations former managers at the bank misled regulators and manipulated the market.

The regional bank is under investigation by magistrates in Vicenza after European Central Bank supervisors uncovered around 1 billion euros in loans that have been granted to retail customers to fund purchases of the lender's own shares.

"Banca Popolare di Vicenza's executives and officials worked this morning with the Tax Police, who seized documents relating to events from the period between 2012 and March 2015 as part of a probe launched some time back by prosecutors in Vicenza, looking into charges of market manipulation and obstruction of regulators," the bank said in a statement.

"It's in the bank's best interest to shed light on past events," Chief Executive Francesco Iorio, who was appointed last year, said in the same statement.

He added the bank would fully cooperate and had confidence in magistrates.

Popolare di Vicenza was taken over last month by Italian bank rescue fund Atlante after a failed 1.5 billion euro initial share offering which sought to plug a capital shortfall and stave off the risk of being wound down. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Sara Rossi; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)