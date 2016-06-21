(Adds comments from bank statement)
MILAN, June 21 Italy's Banca Popolare di Vicenza
said tax police had searched its headquarters on Tuesday as part
of an ongoing probe into allegations former managers at the bank
misled regulators and manipulated the market.
The regional bank is under investigation by magistrates in
Vicenza after European Central Bank supervisors uncovered around
1 billion euros in loans that have been granted to retail
customers to fund purchases of the lender's own shares.
"Banca Popolare di Vicenza's executives and officials worked
this morning with the Tax Police, who seized documents relating
to events from the period between 2012 and March 2015 as part of
a probe launched some time back by prosecutors in Vicenza,
looking into charges of market manipulation and obstruction of
regulators," the bank said in a statement.
"It's in the bank's best interest to shed light on past
events," Chief Executive Francesco Iorio, who was appointed last
year, said in the same statement.
He added the bank would fully cooperate and had confidence
in magistrates.
Popolare di Vicenza was taken over last month by Italian
bank rescue fund Atlante after a failed 1.5 billion euro initial
share offering which sought to plug a capital shortfall and
stave off the risk of being wound down.
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Sara Rossi; Editing by Alexandra
Hudson)