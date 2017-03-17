MILAN, March 17 Credit rating agency Fitch cut
Italy's Banca Popolare di Vicenza long-term rating on Friday to
"CCC", citing the possibility that the regional bank may have to
impose losses on investors holding its senior bonds as part of a
bailout plan.
The bank is expected to request state aid to fill a capital
shortfall through a so-called precautionary recapitalisation as
early as Friday, two sources close to the matter have told
Reuters.
Fitch, which previously has a B- rating for the bank, said
in a statement there was a "real possibility" senior bondholders
would be hit if the lender does not receive cash from the state
and the conversion or write-downs of junior debt is not
sufficient to boost capital, the rating agency said.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)