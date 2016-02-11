MILAN Feb 11 Fitch cut the rating of Banca Popolare di Vicenza IPO-BPVS.MI to 'B-' and said it could reduce it further after a significant deposit withdrawal from the cooperative bank at the end of 2015.

Thursday's downgrade comes as the Italian bank is gearing up for a cash call of up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.70 billion) and a stock market listing due to be completed by end-June.

"The downgrade primarily reflects the worsening in (the bank's) liquidity position," Fitch said in a statement.

The bank is under investigation by Italian magistrates over allegations it lent clients money to buy its own shares, misleading regulators about its financial strength.

On Tuesday it said direct funding, excluding repo deals with central banks, fell 23 percent last year to 22 billion euros.

Fitch also put the lender on rating watch negative, saying difficult market conditions could delay its planned listing and capital increase, or put both at risk. ($1 = 0.8810 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Alexander Smith)