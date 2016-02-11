MILAN Feb 11 Fitch cut the rating of Banca
Popolare di Vicenza IPO-BPVS.MI to 'B-' and said it could
reduce it further after a significant deposit withdrawal from
the cooperative bank at the end of 2015.
Thursday's downgrade comes as the Italian bank is gearing up
for a cash call of up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.70 billion) and a
stock market listing due to be completed by end-June.
"The downgrade primarily reflects the worsening in (the
bank's) liquidity position," Fitch said in a statement.
The bank is under investigation by Italian magistrates over
allegations it lent clients money to buy its own shares,
misleading regulators about its financial strength.
On Tuesday it said direct funding, excluding repo deals with
central banks, fell 23 percent last year to 22 billion euros.
Fitch also put the lender on rating watch negative, saying
difficult market conditions could delay its planned listing and
capital increase, or put both at risk.
($1 = 0.8810 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Alexander Smith)