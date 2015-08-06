MILAN Aug 6 Italian mid-sized lender Banca
Popolare di Milano hopes to conclude a merger deal
with a peer in the short term but any operation would have to
wait until a shareholder meeting next year.
"We are interested in pulling off a deal in the short term,"
Giuseppe Castagna told analysts during a conference call. "That
would inevitably have to take place after our shareholder
meeting of next year."
The Milanese bank, Italy's seventh-largest by branches, has
been dubbed by industry watchers as the "belle of the ball"
among large cooperative lenders that are looking at tie-up
options as they are being forced to drop their cooperative
status.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)