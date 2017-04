MILAN Nov 12 Italian bank Banca Popolare di Milano plans to ask 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) of longer-term cheap funds the European Central Bank will offer at an auction in December, Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna said on Wednesday.

Castagna was speaking during a conference call with analysts following the release of the bank's quarterly results. (1 US dollar = 0.8032 euro) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)