* Management wants cooperative bank to be joint-stock firm
* Unions against; four supervisory board members have quit
(Adds details on planned reform, analysts comment)
MILAN, April 24 A string of high-profile
resignations on the supervisory board of Popolare di Milano
have cast doubts over plans to turn the Italian
cooperative lender into a joint-stock company, sending its
shares down on Wednesday.
The governance shake-up at the lender, founded in 1865,
would abolish its trademark "one shareholder, one vote" rule,
paving the way for a possible takeover, but is opposed by
powerful unions.
In a statement late on Tuesday, the bank said three more
supervisory board members had resigned a day after the chairman
of the board - who supports the joint-stock company plan -
stepped down.
The resignations exposed a split on the board over the
governance changes. In the statement the bank said the behaviour
of some board members was deemed to be "not coherent with the
role of supervisory body and the interests of the bank".
The bank's shares were down 3 percent at 0.53 euros by 0840
GMT, with analysts pointing to growing uncertainty over whether
the reform will go ahead.
The revamp of the mid-sized lender's bylaws, which critics
say give too much power to the bank's employee shareholders via
the unions - is the pet project of management board chairman
Andrea Bonomi.
Bonomi, who also heads private equity fund Investindustrial,
took charge of Popolare Milano in 2011 after his fund bought an
8.6 percent stake. He has said the bank needs a more
transparent, efficient governance structure.
A joint-stock company would give shareholders votes in
proportion to the size of their stake in the business.
Analysts think Bonomi may want to cash in on his investment,
and the prospect of the bank becoming a possible takeover target
has boosted its shares, which have risen 18 percent since the
beginning of the year.
"I believe Bonomi wants a SpA (joint-stock company) since
it's an easier vehicle to use for M&A," said Fabrizio Bernardi,
analyst at Fidentiis. "He came into the bank with his fund and
so I presume sooner or later he'll want to monetise."
However, opposition from unions is threatening the plan,
which needs to be approved by a shareholder meeting in June.
"The latest developments confirm that the final outcome of
the governance reform remains extremely uncertain," said ICBPI
analyst Marco Sallustio in a note.
A shareholder meeting on Saturday is due to decide whether
to allow shareholders to vote from home - something that could
have an impact on the outcome of the June meeting by involving
more investors.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mark
Potter)