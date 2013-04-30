MILAN, April 30 Italy's Popolare di Milano
said plans to transform the cooperative lender into a
joint-stock company included the issue of special shares
carrying the right to appoint three members of the surpervisory
board.
The management board of the mid-size lender is trying to
change the governance structures at the bank to make them more
transparent and efficient.
But some of the employee shareholders, whom critics say have
too much power under current by-laws, oppose the plans.
In a statement on Tuesday Popolare Milano said the draft
by-law plan also envisaged the introduction of a cap on share
ownership of 10 percent.
Governance shake-up at the lender would abolish its
trademark "one shareholder, one vote" rule, paving the way for a
possible takeover, but is opposed by powerful unions.
