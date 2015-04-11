(Adds comments)
By Silvia Aloisi and Andrea Mandala
MILAN, April 11 Banca Popolare di Milano
is ready to start looking at possible tie-ups and
would like to seal a merger before its planned conversion into
joint-stock company in the next 18 months, the chief executive
of the Italian cooperative bank said.
Italy has passed a landmark reform of the ownership
structure of large cooperative lenders which forces them to drop
their cooperative status and become joint-stock companies.
The move is expected to spur defensive mergers among banks
seeking to boost their size and profitability and stave off
possible hostile takeovers.
Popolare di Milano CEO Giuseppe Castagna said on Saturday
the bank would start looking at possible tie-ups after its
shareholders approved 2014 results, but had had no contacts yet.
"We are open to all tie-up options based on a solid
industrial plan and that allows the creation of an important
Italian banking group," Castagna said.
Informal talks among merger candidates are already under way
and bankers say Popolare di Milano is a particularly attractive
partner because it is based in Italy's financial capital Milan
and has a strong presence in the surrounding Lombardy region,
the country's richest.
Pier Francesco Saviotti, chief executive of larger
cooperative lender Banco Popolare, said on Saturday a
merger between the Verona-based cooperative bank and Popolare di
Milano was not "an impossible dream" though it was difficult.
Castagna said Popolare di Milano would favour a merger with
another cooperative lender while a tie-up with a foreign partner
would be complicated.
A merger should preferably take place before the conversion
into joint-stock company makes the bank more vulnerable to
hostile takeover attempts, he said.
The reform approved by parliament last month is forcing
large cooperative lenders to drop limits to ownership and scraps
voting rules that gave each investor one vote regardless of the
size of their stake.
Those rules had long been seen as discouraging mergers and
also keeping new investors at bay.
The 10 largest popolari targeted by the reform have 18
months to adopt the changes. Merger talks are expected to gather
momentum from May, bankers say.
(Additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro in Novara, writing
by Valentina Za. Editing by Jane Merriman)