MILAN Nov 12 Italian lender Banca Popolare di Milano is carrying on with its standalone plan and does not see evidence of an "M&A wave" that some had expected to be triggered by a European review of banks, CEO Giuseppe Castagna said on Wednesday.

Castagna was speaking during a conference call with analysts following the release of the bank's quarterly results. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)