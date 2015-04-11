MILAN, April 11 Banca Popolare di Milano will start looking at possible tie-ups after its shareholders met on Saturday to approve 2014 results, the chief executive of the Italian cooperative lender said.

Like other large Italian cooperative banks targeted by a recent government reform, Popolare di Milano needs to convert into a joint-stock company. The move is seen spurring mergers among banks which seek to increase their size and profitability.

"After (today's) shareholder meeting, we will focus on assessing opportunities," CEO Giuseppe Castagna told a press conference when asked about possible tie-ups.

He said the bank was open to all options based on a "serious industrial plan" and that could create a leading banking group.

"For now there have been no contacts with anyone," he said adding a merger could help the bank stave off a possible takeover bid. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Andrea Mandala, editing by Valentina Za)