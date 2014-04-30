BRIEF-Efficient Group says interim revenue up 9 pct
* Inteirm revenue of r465 million was 9 pct higher than revenue reported for comparative period
MILAN, April 30 Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) said on Wednesday it would sell new shares for 0.43 euros each in a 500 million euro ($693.3 million) capital increase.
BMP said it will issue up to 1.162 billion new ordinary shares or nine new ones for every 25 already held.
In a statement, BPM said the price implies a discount to theoretical ex-rights price (TERP) of 31.76 percent. The cash call is fully underwritten by a group of banks. ($1 = 0.7212 Euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* VOSTOK NEW VENTURES INVESTS USD 22.2 MLN IN BABYLON, A LEADING DIGITAL HEALTHCARE COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)