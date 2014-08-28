MILAN Aug 28 Italian mid-sized lender Banca Popolare di Sondrio said on Thursday its net profit had nearly doubled to 71 million euros ($94 million) in the first half of 2014, thanks to a sharp rise in trading income.

Popolare di Sondrio, one of 15 Italian banks under scrutiny by the European Central Bank in a health check of euro zone lenders, said its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio had risen to 9.95 percent when taking into acount a recent 343-million euro capital increase.

Bad loans rose to 1.93 billion euros, up 5.2 percent from the end of 2013, and represented 8.1 percent of all customer loans, it said. (1 US dollar = 0.7586 euro) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)