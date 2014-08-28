MILAN Aug 28 Italian mid-sized lender Banca
Popolare di Sondrio said on Thursday its net profit
had nearly doubled to 71 million euros ($94 million) in the
first half of 2014, thanks to a sharp rise in trading income.
Popolare di Sondrio, one of 15 Italian banks under scrutiny
by the European Central Bank in a health check of euro zone
lenders, said its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio had risen to 9.95
percent when taking into acount a recent 343-million euro
capital increase.
Bad loans rose to 1.93 billion euros, up 5.2 percent from
the end of 2013, and represented 8.1 percent of all customer
loans, it said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7586 euro)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)