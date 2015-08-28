BRIEF-NZX Regulation places trading halt on Westpac ordinary shares and debt securities
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Aug 28 Italy's Popolare di Vicenza is set to raise up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) from investors in a share sale early next year after a balance-sheet clean-up led to a first-half net loss of 1 billion euros.
The unlisted cooperative lender, one of 15 Italian banks whose balance sheets were scrutinised by the ECB in a Europe-wide sector's health check last year, had already posted a 2014 loss of 759 million euros.
En route to a stock market listing, Popolare Vicenza continued to write down loans and book goodwill impairments also in the six months through June as ECB inspectors conducted an audit.
Large Italian cooperative banks like Popolare Vicenza are due to shed their status, which grants investors one vote each regardless of the size of their stake, following a government overhaul of the sector.
($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)
PARIS, May 7 French president-elect Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would work to heal the deep divisions in France that led to large scores for far-right and far-left parties and would seek to bring European institutions closer to the peoples of Europe.