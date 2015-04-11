VICENZA, Italy, April 11 The chief executive of
Italy's Popolare di Vicenza said on Saturday a capital increase
is "almost inevitable" as the unlisted cooperative bank converts
into a joint-stock company as part of a sector shake-up
triggered by a government reform.
"We believe that a transformation into joint-stock company,
whether or not it leads to a merger, makes a capital increase
almost inevitable as the bank ... can certainly find new
investors," CEO Samuele Sorato told a press conference after a
shareholder meeting.
Italy has moved to reform the country's largest "popolari"
banks in a move that removes ownership and voting limits and
seeks to make them more attractive to potential investors to
help them boost capital.
"Lending requires capital," Sorato said.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)