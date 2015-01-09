MILAN Jan 9 Italian lender Banca Popolare di
Vicenza denied a press report on Friday that the European
Central Bank (ECB) had asked it to raise its core capital to
11.6 percent.
In a statement, the cooperative bank said the Common Equity
Tier 1 (CET1) ratio mentioned in the report was "totally wrong",
adding the level indicated by the ECB was "well below" 11.6
percent.
A report in Il Sole 24 Ore on Friday said that the ECB had
decided to assign specific capital requirements to individual
banks, which in some cases would be much higher than those set
by Basel III rules.
The report gave details of new core capital requirements
sent by the ECB to three Italian banks as a preliminary request
subject to possible changes.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)