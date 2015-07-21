MILAN, July 21 Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Tuesday it had picked banks for a possible stock market listing in Milan.

In a statement, the bank said it had chosen Mediobanca as global coordinator and Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as co-global coordinators.

A stock market listing could potentially make it easier for Popolare di Vicenza to merge with a peer, taking advantage of a landmark reform of the sector that is expected to spur consolidation among Italy's cooperative lenders. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)