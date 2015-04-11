VICENZA, Italy, April 11 A merger is "the most
logical" option for Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di
Vicenza after it turns into a joint-stock company later this
year, Chairman Gianni Zonin told a shareholder meeting on
Saturday.
Unlisted Popolare di Vicenza is one of Italy's 10 largest
"popolari" banks which are being forced to shed their
cooperative status by a government reform. Since November the
lender is under direct oversight of the European Central Bank.
Zonin said that Popolare Vicenza's size could allow it to
remain independent but added that mergers could help banks
shoulder rising costs.
"Looking for a partner, listed or not listed, is the most
logical and safest solution for our future," he said, adding any
choice would need to take into consideration indications from
the ECB.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)