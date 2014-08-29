BRIEF-Aves one sees asset volume increase to over 1 bln euros by 2020
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year
MILAN Aug 29 Unlisted Italian lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Friday a recently completed 608-million euro cash call had boosted its core capital ratio to 10.67 percent as it posted a 22-million euro net profit for the first half of the year.
In a statement, the mid-tier lender said the so-called Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, would further rise to 12.6 percent once a convertible bond is reimbursed with shares and a 300-million capital increase aimed at new shareholders is completed.
The bank, one of 15 Italian lenders under scrutiny from the European Central Bank in a pan-European health check, said it had paid back in the month of August 2 billion euros of cheap loans taken from the ECB at the height of the euro zone debt crisis.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
