MILAN Aug 12 A group of small shareholders at
some of Italy's cooperative, or "Popolari", banks plan to
challenge in court an attempt by the government to reform the
sector, a shareholder association said on Wednesday.
"Our association has decided to take part in an urgent legal
appeal," the president of the Associazione Azionisti at small
cooperative lender Veneto Banca said in a statement.
Italy's government, keen to encourage mergers among the
Popolari to help strengthen them, has introduced rules to turn
the largest cooperative banks into joint-stock companies.
The new rules, overhauling governance and abolishing limits
to ownership and voting rights, apply to lenders with assets of
more than eight billion euros.
In June the Bank of Italy published rules required to
implement the landmark reform which gives banks 18 months to
convert into joint-stock companies.
The president of the Veneto Banca small shareholders,
Giovanni Schiavon, said they would be joining other associations
to contest Bank of Italy rules in an Italian court and seek to
block them with immediate effect.
He said the reform would have serious repercussions for
small investors in the sector and for the future of Veneto
Banca.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Gareth Jones)