MILAN, March 19 Banca Popolare di Sondrio
said on Tuesday higher loan loss provisions would hit
its 2012 net profit and dividend payout as it delayed
publication of its results.
The lender is the latest Italian bank that has been forced
to set aside more money to cover for bad debts by the Bank of
Italy, which has conducted simultaneous, months-long audits of
around 20 domestic banks.
The bank, which gave no figures, said in a statement it had
an excellent liquidity position and that its board would meet to
approve the 2012 results on March 26, instead of the previously
scheduled date of March 22.
