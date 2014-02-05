BRIEF-Stock Yards Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.47
* Stock Yards Bancorp reports first quarter 2017 net income up 10 pct to $10.8 million or $0.47 per diluted share
MILAN Feb 5 Italy's lender Banca Popolare di Spoleto said on Wednesday it would remain under special administration for another six months.
The small-sized bank was put under special administration by the Bank of Italy on Feb. 8, 2013 for a year. Its administrators have been trying to find a buyer since last autumn.
The lender is 25.9 percent owned by troubled Monte dei Paschi. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
TOKYO, April 26 U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's chip-making equipment and video solution unit in a deal valuing the company at 257 billion yen ($2.3 billion), its second purchase of a Hitachi unit.