MILAN Feb 5 Italy's lender Banca Popolare di Spoleto said on Wednesday it would remain under special administration for another six months.

The small-sized bank was put under special administration by the Bank of Italy on Feb. 8, 2013 for a year. Its administrators have been trying to find a buyer since last autumn.

The lender is 25.9 percent owned by troubled Monte dei Paschi. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi)