MADRID Oct 26 Spanish bank Banco Popular
on Friday said it would consider buying state-rescued
lender CatalunyaCaixa when the government puts it up for
auction.
Popular, one of seven banks identified with a capital
shortfall in a September independent audit, will launch a 2.5
billion euro share issue by mid-November.
The audit showed CatalunyaCaixa - one of four lenders
currently nationalised in Spain - needed an extra 10.8 billion
euros in capital to weather a serious downturn of the economy.
The state put its sale on hold earlier this year and has not
announced yet when it may launch a new auction.
"If there is interest in buying a savings bank in Catalunya,
we will take the same approach as before," the bank's Chief
Financial Officer Jacobo Gonzalez-Robatto said.
He was speaking at a news conference following the release
of nine-month net profit down 38 percent on real estate
writedowns.
"If CatalunyaCaixa is put up again at auction, we would look
at it without prejudging anything and above all we would look at
it if it is interesting in terms of business."
Popular, a systemic lender in Spain, also said it may resume
dividend payments in the second half of next year.
