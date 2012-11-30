MADRID Nov 30 Spain's sixth-biggest lender
Banco Popular on Friday launched an offer to buy back
subordinated debt, preference shares and securitised debt
instruments worth up to 1.43 billion euros ($1.86 billion).
Popular, which has just closed a capital raising, is trying
to strengthen its balance sheet and debt portfolio. The buy-back
offer applies to 17 series of debt instruments.
The maximum discount for the offer is 50 percent, the bank
said, and the result of buy-back scheme will be published on
Dec. 12.
On Wednesday the lender cleared a major hurdle for the
reform of Spain's financial system after it announced it had
fully covered its 2.5 billion euros capital increase
.
($1 = 0.7705 euros)
