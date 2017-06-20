(Adds Bank of Spain Governor comment, background, detail)
SANTANDER, Spain, June 20 Some institutional
depositors took money out of Spain's Banco Popular after its
credit rating was downgraded, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos
said on Tuesday, responding to a call for an investigation into
deposit flight from the bank.
Banco Popular was taken over by Spain's biggest bank Banco
Santander early in June when European authorities
stepped in to prevent its collapse.
"The policy of institutions on where to deposit cash depends
on the credit rating of the bank and that means that some
institutional depositors withdrew their cash as a consequence of
rating downgrades," he said.
Retail investors had also withdrawn money from the bank days
before Santander agreed to buy Popular for the symbolic price of
one euro, de Guindos said at a conference in the northern
Spanish coastal city of Santander.
On Monday, European Central Bank supervisor Daniele Nouy was
questioned in the European Parliament's economic affairs
committee over a withdrawal of deposits from Popular by local
and regional authorities.
"There is certainly room for the Spanish justice to
investigate these movements to see whether insider information
has helped certain people to try to protect themselves better,"
Nouy said.
Guindos said he did not know whether deposit withdrawals
were due to account holders having privileged information on the
bank's takeover by Santander.
Separately, Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde
reiterated on Tuesday that the bank's rescue had been due to a
lack of liquidity and not a solvency problem.
"The attack, the run, the flight of deposits which was seen
in Popular was not due to depositors suddenly saying 'oh,
there's a solvency problem, I'm leaving,'" Linde said during a
hearing in parliament on the Spanish economy.
(Reporting By Jesus Aguado in Santander and Sarah White in
