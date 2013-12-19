(Adds details, share price)

MADRID Dec 19 Banco Popular on Thursday said it would restart dividend payments, a move which marks a comeback for the lender after 14 months spent propping up its capital.

The bank, which had halted all payouts in October 2012, said it would make the first payment of 0.04 euro per share on 2013 results in the first quarter of next year and leave it up to shareholders to receive it in cash or in shares.

Popular on Wednesday completed a 450-million-euro ($619.31 million) capital increase by selling shares in the bank to new Mexican investors, allowing it to boost its capital and secure a stake in a small Mexican bank.

Banks across Europe are preparing for a region-wide health check of their assets next year, putting them under pressure to improve their financial strength.

Popular was among Spanish banks that managed to escape a state bailout last year, when Spain had to turn to Europe for 41 billion euros in aid for the lenders unable to cope with the after-shocks of a 2008 real estate crash.

But it did have to turn to shareholders in 2012 for a 2.5 billion euro capital hike, and has still been trying to bulk up its capital ratios since. In October, it issued a bond that can convert into capital, though it paid a high price for the deal.

Shares in the bank were up 3.6 percent at 4.32 euros at around 1530 GMT, the second gainer on Spain's blue-chip index Ibex. They are up more than 42 percent so far this year. ($1 = 0.7266 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer. Editing by Jane Merriman)