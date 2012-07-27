MADRID, July 27 Spanish mid-sized bank Popular on Friday reported first half net profit down 42.5 percent after it wrote down 3.4 billion euros ($4.2 billion) of losses on bad real estate investments.

The bank, which reiterated it had no need for state aid, said first half net profit was 176 million euros on net interest income of 1.4 billion euros, in line with a Reuters poll.