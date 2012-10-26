MADRID Oct 26 Spanish bank Popular
reported on Friday nine-month net profit down 38 percent due to
writedowns related to a massive government-forced clean-up of
banks' exposure to a collapsed property sector.
Net profit for the period to end-September came in at 251
million euros ($325.29 million).
Popular, one of seven Spanish banks identified with a
capital shortfall in a September independent audit, said it had
made 3.9 billion euros of provisions during the period to cover
losses related to bad property assets.
($1 = 0.7716 euros)
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)