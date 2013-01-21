MADRID Jan 21 Spanish bank Popular said on Monday it had agreed to sell a debt recovery business in Spain to the EOS Group, a supplier of the bank owned by financial services group Otto.

The business was valued at 135 million euros ($179.44 million) and would generate a one-off earning of 133 million euros for the bank, Popular said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7524 euros) (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Paul Day)