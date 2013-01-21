BRIEF-Avanza: number of customers increases by 56,300 during 2017
* NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS AT AVANZA HAS DURING 2017 INCREASED BY 56,300 AMOUNTING TO 9,880 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MAY
MADRID Jan 21 Spanish bank Popular said on Monday it had agreed to sell a debt recovery business in Spain to the EOS Group, a supplier of the bank owned by financial services group Otto.
The business was valued at 135 million euros ($179.44 million) and would generate a one-off earning of 133 million euros for the bank, Popular said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7524 euros) (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Paul Day)
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).