MADRID, April 30 Spanish bank Popular on Tuesday posted a net profit of 104 million euros ($136 million) in the first quarter of the year, beating a Reuters poll forecast of 88 million euros, thanks to assets sales worth 193 million euros.

Its net interest income, a key measure for banks representing the difference between earnings on loans and payouts on deposits, fell 14.5 percent to 593 million euros, squeezed by Spain's recession and in line with a Reuters poll forecast for 592 million.

Popular last year reported a loss of 2.46 billion euros, its biggest-ever annual loss, after taking 9.6 billion euros in provisions to cover bad investments in real estate. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)