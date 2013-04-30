MADRID, April 30 Spanish bank Popular
on Tuesday posted a net profit of 104 million euros ($136
million) in the first quarter of the year, beating a Reuters
poll forecast of 88 million euros, thanks to assets sales worth
193 million euros.
Its net interest income, a key measure for banks
representing the difference between earnings on loans and
payouts on deposits, fell 14.5 percent to 593 million euros,
squeezed by Spain's recession and in line with a Reuters poll
forecast for 592 million.
Popular last year reported a loss of 2.46 billion euros, its
biggest-ever annual loss, after taking 9.6 billion euros in
provisions to cover bad investments in real estate.
($1 = 0.7634 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)