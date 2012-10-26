* Popular 9-mth net down 38 pct to 251 mln euros
By Jesús Aguado and Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, Oct 26 Three of the five biggest Spanish
banks, pummelled by recognition of property losses from Spain's
real estate crash, reported sharp profit drops and said loan
defaults were creeping higher.
Banks in the euro zone's fourth-largest economy are
belatedly recognising the effects of the bursting of a
decade-long property bubble which forced a 100-billion-euro
European bailout of the financial system and could now lead to a
sovereign rescue package.
The reform of the financial sector is broadly on track but
the country needs to keep up the momentum as more steps need to
be taken, the European Commission and the European Central Bank
said in a statement on Friday.
The International Monetary Fund also said the programme had
been well implemented so far but non-viable banks should be
promptly wound down and mergers that do not clearly generate
value should be avoided
Popular, one of seven lenders identified as having
a capital shortfall in a September independent audit, echoed the
chief executive of Spain's biggest bank, Santander,
saying a sovereign bailout would be positive for the economy, by
lowering the cost of borrowing for the government and the banks.
"The spread must be reduced however possible, and asking for
a credit line would achieve this in a reasonable way. The rescue
could have a positive effect on the Spanish economy," Chief
Financial Officer Jacobo Gonzalez-Robatto told reporters.
Popular's nine-month net profit fell 38 percent to 251
million euros ($325 million) due to government-forced writedowns
on property assets.
Net profit at Caixabank, Spain's third-biggest
lender, fell 80 percent to 173 million euros. For the first
time, the Barcelona-based lender incorporated results from Banca
Civica, the state-rescued lender it bought earlier this year.
Bankia reported a loss of 7.05 billion euros in
the first nine months of the year after setting aside 11.485
billion euros to cover losses on real estate assets.
RIGHTS ISSUE BEFORE DEC. 6
Bankia and Popular are expected to book billions of euros
more of property writedowns in the last quarter, linked to
government demands and additional losses identified in the
audit.
Popular made 3.9 billion euros of provisions during the
first nine months to cover losses related to bad property
investments, less than half the 9.3 billion euros of writedowns
it must make this year.
Bankia said it had completed 75 percent of the property
writedowns but will have to set aside more capital to cover
potential losses on other assets.
Shares in Popular and Caixabank were unchanged. Bankia was
down 2.56 percent.
Loan defaults have spread beyond the real estate sector in
Spain's severe recession, made worse by Europe-imposed spending
cuts and marked by a sky-high unemployment rate.
Unemployment hit a record high of 25 percent in the third
quarter, data showed on Friday, a level unseen since the
Francisco Franco dictatorship ended in the 1970s.
Popular reported bad loans at 7.8 percent of total loans at
end-September, up from 7 percent at end-June. Caixabank at the
same time saw the ratio rise to 8.4 percent from 5.6 percent
while Bankia's ratio rose to 13.3 percent from 11 percent.
Popular's chief executive said the bank expected a
recapitalisation plan to be approved by the Bank of Spain and
Brussels in a matter of days.
The bank expects to set the terms and conditions of a share
issue on Nov. 10 and complete it before Dec. 6. It said it
expected the capital hike to be subscribed just by existing
shareholders.
The rights issue is considered an important test of
Spanish banks' ability to tap the market, and analysts expect
the shares to be sold at a discount of 50 to 73 percent.
