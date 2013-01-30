BRIEF-Cofinimmo announces result of optional dividend in shares offer
* 41 % OF THE DIVIDEND COUPONS WILL BE PAID IN NEW SHARES ISSUED FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 33.2 MILLION EUR
MADRID Jan 30 Spanish lender Popular said on Wednesday it had named Francisco Gomez Martin as chief executive officer.
The 49-year-old economist had been head of risk and integration up till now and has worked at the bank since the start of his career in 1988. (Reporting By Sarah White; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
June 1 Italian lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza says: