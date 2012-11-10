MADRID Nov 10 Spain's Banco Popular
said on Saturday it would offer a 2.5-billion-euro ($3.2
billion) new share issue at 0.81 euros per share, representing a
27.5 percent discount to Friday's closing share price of 1.118
euros.
The price is a 52.3 percent discount to the 1.701 euros the
shares closed on Sept. 28 when an independent audit of the
Spanish banking sector identified a 3.2 billion euro capital
shortfall at Popular, prompting its plans for a new share issue.
($1 = 0.7868 euros)
