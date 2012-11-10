(Corrects throughout after bank released new issue price)
MADRID Nov 10 Spain's Banco Popular
said on Saturday it would offer a 2.5-billion-euro ($3.2
billion) new share issue at 0.401 euros per share, representing
a 64 percent discount to Friday's closing share price of 1.118
euros.
The price is a 76 percent discount to the 1.701 euros the
shares closed on Sept. 28 when an independent audit of the
Spanish banking sector identified a 3.2 billion euro capital
shortfall at Popular, prompting its plans for a new share issue.
(Reporting By Tomas Cobos and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Toby
Chopra)