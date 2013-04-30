MADRID, April 30 Spanish bank Popular
on Tuesday said it had returned 2.5 billion euros ($3.27
billion) of the European Central Bank's LTRO (long term
refinancing operation) cheap loans in the first quarter of the
year.
In a presentation, the lender said it had on its books LTRO
loans worth 14.7 billion euros at the end of March, compared to
a total of 17.2 billion euros at the end of December.
Popular returned to profit in the first quarter after a
record loss in 2012, as assets sales offset weak business in its
home market.
($1 = 0.7634 euros)
(Reporting by Toms Cobos, writing by Julien Toyer, editing by
Tracy Rucinski)