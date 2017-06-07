MADRID, June 7 The outflow of deposits from troubled Spanish bank Popular was in the region of 18 billion euros ($20 billion) over the past few weeks, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

At the end of March, total clients' deposits on the bank's balance sheet stood at 79 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez and Carlos Ruano; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)