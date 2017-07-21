FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Santander seeks bids by July 24 for Popular property assets - sources
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Trump talks pardons, lashes special counsel about Russia
U.S.
Trump talks pardons, lashes special counsel about Russia
Movie Review: Munna Michael
Movie Review
Movie Review: Munna Michael
Backing Qatar, Erdogan may have little room to manoeuvre
Middle East
Backing Qatar, Erdogan may have little room to manoeuvre
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Davos
July 21, 2017 / 9:32 AM / 2 days ago

Santander seeks bids by July 24 for Popular property assets - sources

Anjuli Davies and Jesús Aguado

2 Min Read

LONDON/MADRID, July 21 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Santander is seeking bids by next Monday for some 30 billion euros ($34.91 billion) of property assets from Banco Popular, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank by market value, launched the sale on June 30 and the tight deadline is a sign the lender wants to quickly draw a line under potential risks linked to the takeover of Banco Popular on June 7.

It had initially set itself a 3 year deadline to sell all of Popular's bad property assets, one of the factors that brought down the 90-year-old lender.

The sources said private equity funds Blackstone, LoneStar and Apollo were invited to submit binding bids for a 51 percent stake in the portfolio, which includes repossessed assets worth 18 billion euros and 12 billion euros in non-performing loans.

With a coverage ratio for losses of 69 percent and a net value of 9.2 billion euros, offers are expected in the ball park of 5 billion euros, although the final price will not be set until a comprehensive due diligence has been completed, the sources said.

Banco Santander, Blackstone, LoneStar and Apollo declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8593 euros) (Additional reporting By Pamela Barbaglia and Steve Slater in London; Editing by Julien Toyer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.