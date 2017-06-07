BRUSSELS, June 7 The EU's Single Resolution
Board (SRB) switched tactics for the wind-down of Spain's Banco
Popular, preferring its sale to Banco Santander as Popular's
liquidity situation worsened sharply, a senior SRB official
said.
At a news conference, SRB Chair Elke Koenig and senior
official Dominique Laboureix said the outflow of deposits at
Spain's sixth largest bank was so rapid that the Board had to
act overnight to resolve the situation rather than wait, as
would be more typical, until a weekend.
SRB plans drawn up months ago for a possible resolution of
Popular had not been for such an outright sale, Laboureix said,
but had changed strategy because of the liquidity situation.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Robin Emmott)