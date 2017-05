MADRID Dec 1 Spain's Banco Popular said it had called an extraordinary board meeting on Thursday to replace the Chairman Angel Ron.

The board is expected to approve the naming of Emilio Saracho Rodriguez as the new chairman, the bank said in a statement to the market regulator.

Popular's shares jumped 9 percent in early trade following the statement, though later fell back to be up 4.3 percent at 0815 GMT. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Inmaculada Sanz)