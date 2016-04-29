China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
MADRID, April 29 Spain's Banco Popular posted on Friday a 2.6 percent rise in first quarter net profit from a year earlier, as lower revenues were offset by less provisions for bad loans.
The country's sixth-largest lender in terms of total assets reported net profit of 93.8 million euros ($106.83 million), just above analysts' forecasts in a Reuters poll of 91 million euros.
Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 551 million euros, down 1.9 percent from a year ago.
The bank also said its acquisition on Thursday of Barclays consumer payments business in Spain and Portugal would boost earning per share by 4 percent in 2017. ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Jesus Aguado)
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell 10 percent of its investment banking arm CI Capital to a local investor, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.