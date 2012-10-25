* 9-month results due before Spanish markets open on Friday

* Property writedowns to hit profits

* Bankia to book multi billion euro loss in 9-month period

* Caixabank results are seen down 81 percent

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Oct 26 Banco Popular could provide more details on plans to raise 2.5 billion euros ($3.24 billion) via a share sale to bolster its capital when the Spanish bank reports nine-month results on Friday.

Spain's sixth-biggest bank needs the cash because an independent stress test of the country's financial system, published last month, showed the bank needed an extra 3 billion euros to weather a serious economic downturn.

Popular's share issue is considered an important test of Spain's banks' ability to tap the markets and could mean the bank will not need to seek external aid.

"Results will underscore some weakness although we believe that the attention will be drawn to the comments on the upcoming capital increase and on the approval of its recapitalisation plan by the Bank of Spain," said Mario Lodos, banking analyst at Grupo Banco Sabadell.

On Monday, Popular said its main shareholders would subscribe to the share issue and scheduled a shareholder meeting on Nov. 10 to approve it.

Although banking sources expect Popular to be able to raise the capital, analysts expect the shares to be sold at discount of between 50 percent to 73 percent.

RESULTS SEEN HALVING

Popular is expected to report a halving in net profit due to Spain's financial sector having to absorb the impact of a government-forced clean-up of toxic real estate assets, a Reuters poll forecast

But the bank is seen booking most of these obligatory writedowns in the fourth quarter.

In response to the Spanish stress test, Popular proposed a set of immediate measures - not including the share issue - to speed up a clean-up of its balance sheet. These are raising 300 million euros from the sale of non-core assets, a further 400 million of pre-provision profits in 2012 and scrapping its October dividend.

Popular said in early October it expected to book a 2.3 billion euros net loss in 2012.

BANKIA RESULTS

Some of Spain's banks are gearing up for the first payments from a 100 billion euro ($129.69 billion) European credit line, agreed in June to help them cope with the aftermath of a property crash. This saddled many of them with repossessed property and bad loans to real estate developers. Defaults on mortgages and loans to other sectors of the economy have also risen during the country's recession.

Bankia, which prompted the Spanish government to ask for European aid for its banks, will also publish 9-month results on Friday.

The nationalised bank published a loss of 4.448 billion euros in the first half, after write-downs of 7.5 billion euros. It is expected to book further provisions of around 7 billion euros mostly against soured real estate loans in the second part of the year.

The country's third-largest lender Caixabank, which also reports results on Friday, is expected to report a decline of 81 percent in 9-month profit also hit by writedowns .