MADRID Oct 31 Spain's Banco Popular on Thursday reported a 9.5 percent drop in net profit to 227 million euros ($312.6 million)in the nine months to September on increased provisions against bad loans.

Spain's sixth-biggest lender was also hit by a tough comparison with 2012, when it took the bulk of steep provisions against property losses in the last quarter.

Nine-month net interest income came in at 1.86 billion euros, down 11.8 percent on the year-ago period and the bad loans ratio rose to 11.84 percent at the end of September compared to 10.84 percent at end-June. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)