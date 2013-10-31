* Bank says well placed ahead of Europe stress tests
* Core business remains pressured, bad loans rise
By Julien Toyer
MADRID, Oct 31 Spain's Banco Popular on
Thursday reported slightly better than expected nine-month
earnings thanks to trading and capital gains, but analysts said
income would remain under pressure due to rising bad loans.
Ranked no. 6 among Spanish banks by assets, Popular was the
only one to report falling nine-month profits. It was hit by a
tough comparison with 2012, when it took the bulk of hefty
provisions against property losses in the last quarter.
Despite weak core banking performance both in the third
quarter and for the nine months to September, shares in Popular
were up 7.2 percent at 4.185 euros at 1152 GMT, the top
performer on Spain's blue-chip Ibex index.
The stock was the worst performer among Spain's main banks
over the last three months. Traders said its efforts to improve
its risk profile as well as profitability were the main reasons
for the jump.
Popular, which last year had to issue new shares to cover
steep real estate losses, is racing to prop up its capital ahead
of European Central Bank stress tests next year.
Its 'fully loaded' Basel III capital ratio - the strictest
of new regulatory demands set to enter into force in January -
would reach 8.6 percent at end-December, the bank said.
This would rise to 11 percent if so-called deferred tax
assets (DTAs) were included in the calculations, the bank said,
a level seen as enough to pass the tests. The Spanish government
is close to adopting new rules on DTAs so that some of them can
be counted toward core capital.
LOAN IMPAIRMENTS
Nine-month net profit came in at 227 million euros ($312.6
million), down 9.5 percent compared to a year ago, while net
interest income fell 11.8 percent to 1.86 billion euros.
Both measures were also down compared to the previous
quarter. Bad loans as a percentage of the total loan book rose
to 11.84 percent at the end of September, compared to 10.84
percent at end-June.
"Overall, largely in-line numbers by Popular, with the bank
managing to stay in profit-making territory this quarter mainly
via capital gains," said Credit Suisse analyst Ignacio Cerezo in
a note to clients.
"(The) main positive relates to capital... Asset quality
trends look reasonably supportive in the quarter, with a small
decline of net non-performing loans entries, but with Popular
still delaying the recognition of impairments for restructured
loans, which should hit earnings in the fourth quarter."
The bank said it expected to book 200 million euros in
provisions in the last three months of the year to cover risks
on its refinanced loans portfolio, after setting aside 551
million euros between July and September.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)