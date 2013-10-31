* Bank says well placed ahead of Europe stress tests

* Core business remains pressured, bad loans rise (Adds details, analyst, shares reaction)

By Julien Toyer

MADRID, Oct 31 Spain's Banco Popular on Thursday reported slightly better than expected nine-month earnings thanks to trading and capital gains, but analysts said income would remain under pressure due to rising bad loans.

Ranked no. 6 among Spanish banks by assets, Popular was the only one to report falling nine-month profits. It was hit by a tough comparison with 2012, when it took the bulk of hefty provisions against property losses in the last quarter.

Despite weak core banking performance both in the third quarter and for the nine months to September, shares in Popular were up 7.2 percent at 4.185 euros at 1152 GMT, the top performer on Spain's blue-chip Ibex index.

The stock was the worst performer among Spain's main banks over the last three months. Traders said its efforts to improve its risk profile as well as profitability were the main reasons for the jump.

Popular, which last year had to issue new shares to cover steep real estate losses, is racing to prop up its capital ahead of European Central Bank stress tests next year.

Its 'fully loaded' Basel III capital ratio - the strictest of new regulatory demands set to enter into force in January - would reach 8.6 percent at end-December, the bank said.

This would rise to 11 percent if so-called deferred tax assets (DTAs) were included in the calculations, the bank said, a level seen as enough to pass the tests. The Spanish government is close to adopting new rules on DTAs so that some of them can be counted toward core capital.

LOAN IMPAIRMENTS

Nine-month net profit came in at 227 million euros ($312.6 million), down 9.5 percent compared to a year ago, while net interest income fell 11.8 percent to 1.86 billion euros.

Both measures were also down compared to the previous quarter. Bad loans as a percentage of the total loan book rose to 11.84 percent at the end of September, compared to 10.84 percent at end-June.

"Overall, largely in-line numbers by Popular, with the bank managing to stay in profit-making territory this quarter mainly via capital gains," said Credit Suisse analyst Ignacio Cerezo in a note to clients.

"(The) main positive relates to capital... Asset quality trends look reasonably supportive in the quarter, with a small decline of net non-performing loans entries, but with Popular still delaying the recognition of impairments for restructured loans, which should hit earnings in the fourth quarter."

The bank said it expected to book 200 million euros in provisions in the last three months of the year to cover risks on its refinanced loans portfolio, after setting aside 551 million euros between July and September. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Additional reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)