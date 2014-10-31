(Recasts with share price fall, details on provisions, quotes)
By Sarah White and Jesús Aguado
MADRID Oct 31 Spain's Banco Popular
set aside twice as much in charges against bad debts in the
third quarter than a year ago, a sign the bank is still dealing
with fallout from the country's financial crisis.
Like most domestic peers, Popular has overcome the worst of
Spain's 2008 property market crash that caused it huge losses
two years ago. The bank on Friday also reported a rise of nearly
2 percent in nine-month net profit from a year ago, beating
forecasts, while profit in the third quarter was nearly double
that of a year ago.
But the pace of Popular's turnaround could lag that of local
rivals, some analysts said, pointing to the bank's continued
costly efforts to clean-up its balance sheet and its legacy of
soured loans.
Popular's bad debts as a percentage of total credit fell to
13.85 at end-September from 13.97 percent at end-June, but that
is still above the latest sector average of 13.2 percent in
August.
The bank's shares were down 4.6 percent at 4.62 euros per
share by 0940GMT.
"Fees fell, loan growth was negative on the quarter, trading
income fell to more normalised levels, costs increased, (the)
cost of risk remains high, and problematic asset trends are
still worse than peers," RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert
Noble said in a note to clients.
Popular's net interest income, or earnings on loans minus
deposit costs, rose 6 percent to 630 million euros in the third
quarter from a year ago and was up quarter-on-quarter.
That was boosted by its acquisition of Citi's retail
business in Spain, however, which was integrated into earnings
for July-September. Without that, some estimated net interest
income would have fallen quarter-on-quarter when most rivals are
achieving gains.
The bank, which passed a European Central Bank stress test
more narrowly than most domestic rivals, said it was maintaining
its 2014 earnings forecast for a net profit of around 325
million euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7966 euro)
