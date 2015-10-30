(Recasts to focus on bad bank plans)

MADRID Oct 30 Spanish mid-sized lender Banco Popular is weighing up plans to create its own "bad bank" to help it to shed problem loans and real estate still clogging up its balance sheet.

Popular and other Spanish banks were saddled with hard-to-sell properties and mortgages that had turned sour after the country's real estate bubble burst in 2008. They are trying to offload these troubled assets a faster rate now that their earnings are recovering as Spain's economy revives.

Popular, which reported an 8 percent drop in nine-month net profit on Friday, is still more exposed than most peers to the real estate sector.

Its bad debt ratio as a percentage of total credit is coming down bit by bit, but at 13.12 percent, it is higher than the average in August for the bank sector of 10.95 percent.

Popular Chief Executive Francisco Gomez gave few details of the "bad bank" plan, saying the idea was still in the early stages and it would not happen in the short term.

"We constantly look at every possible way we can reduce those assets, the properties, we have in the bank," Gomez told a news conference.

Some peers, including Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland , have used bad banks to separate assets internally so they can focus on selling off troubled debts.

Spain also launched a government-backed "bad bank" after the property crash to cleanse bailed-out banks of their problematic real estate assets. Popular did not need a state rescue.

Popular said its provisions against loan losses had fallen 44 percent in the year to September from the same period in 2014.

The bank, like many of its rivals, is struggling to increase earnings from its lending business because fierce competition has put pressure on margins in the industry.

Popular's nine-month net profit fell to 278 million euros ($305 million), as net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, fell 4.2 percent to 1.69 billion.

Both net profit and net interest income were also down in the third quarter, by 29 percent and 11.3 percent respectively.

Popular's shares were down 0.9 percent at 1416 GMT, in line with a weaker Ibex Spanish companies index. ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White. Editing by Jane Merriman)