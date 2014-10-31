MADRID Oct 31 Spain's Banco Popular on
Friday said net profit rose nearly 2 percent to 231 million
euros ($290 million) in the first nine months of the year,
beating forecasts, as net lending income fell less than expected
compared to 2013.
The bank, Spain's fifth biggest by market value, said net
lending income, or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, had
fallen 3.8 percent to 1.76 billion euros in the year to
September.
Like most peers, the bank has recovered from a deep
financial crisis and soured debts are falling as Spain's economy
improves, though net lending to clients is still shrinking.
(1 US dollar = 0.7966 euro)
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)