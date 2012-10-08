MADRID Oct 8 Spain's Banco Popular,
will issue up to 6.25 billion shares to raise capital after
failing a stress test, the bank said in a stock market filing on
Monday, implying a discount of 73 percent if it issues the
maximum number of shares.
Popular, the country's sixth-largest lender by assets, said
last week it hoped to raise 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion)
through the share issue and avoid tapping a 100 billion euro
rescue offered by the euro zone for Spain's ailing financial
sector.
The bank said on Monday it would hold a special
shareholders' meeting in Madrid on Nov. 10 to discuss the share
issue plan.
Popular has just over 2 billion shares in circulation and
closed at 1.47 euros on Monday. If it does issue the maximum
6.25 billion shares to raise 2.5 billion euros, this would imply
a 73 percent discount on the share price.
A spokesman for Popular said the discount was not fixed and
will depend on demand from the investment banks involved in the
capital hike.
Deutsche Bank and Santander are co-leaders in the share
issue.
Popular's Chief Financial Officer Jacobo Gonzalez-Robatto
said last week that the discount on the bank's shares could be
up to 50 percent.
($1 = 0.7711 euros)
