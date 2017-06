July 18 Popular Inc reported a quarterly profit above analysts' expectations as it kept aside less money to cover bad loans.

The Puerto Rican lender recorded a net income of $65.7 million, or 63 cents per share, compared with $109.8 million, or 11 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 41 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.