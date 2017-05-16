MILAN May 16 The Chief Executive of Italy's Popolare di Vicenza hopes to conclude shortly talks with European authorities over a state bailout request the Italian regional bank put forward alongside rival Veneto Banca to stave off the threat of bankruptcy.

"We're working very intensely with European authorities and we hope the timeframe could be relatively short ... hopefully by the summer," Fabrizio Viola told journalists on the sidelines of a business conference.

He said the two banks could continue to function properly for "a number of months" pending a decision on whether they will be granted the state aid they have requested.

However he said it was key to have an answer in a relatively short period of time to be able to start working on re-launching the two lenders. (Reporting by Valentina Za)