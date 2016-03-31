MILAN, March 31 The Italian government is
putting pressure on Banca Popolare di Vicenza to carry out a
planned 1.75-billion euro ($2 billion)capital increase as
quickly as possible, economy junior minister Pierpaolo Baretta
said on Thursday.
UniCredit, which is the sole guarantor for the cash call, is
considering whether to delay the deal - which is currently
scheduled to be completed next month.
Baretta said the fact that Popolare di Vicenza shareholders
voted not to seek damages from the bank's previous top
executives at a meeting on Saturday was "frankly astonishing".
He said it did not help at a time when the lender was
seeking to tap the market for fresh funds.
"We are pushing, saying that the sooner the banks get the
recapitalisations done, the better," Baretta said.
The bank is under investigation for allegedly manipulating
the market and deceiving regulators under its previous
management.
($1 = 0.8781 euros)
(Reporting by Sara Rossi)