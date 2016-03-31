MILAN, March 31 The Italian government is putting pressure on Banca Popolare di Vicenza to carry out a planned 1.75-billion euro ($2 billion)capital increase as quickly as possible, economy junior minister Pierpaolo Baretta said on Thursday.

UniCredit, which is the sole guarantor for the cash call, is considering whether to delay the deal - which is currently scheduled to be completed next month.

Baretta said the fact that Popolare di Vicenza shareholders voted not to seek damages from the bank's previous top executives at a meeting on Saturday was "frankly astonishing".

He said it did not help at a time when the lender was seeking to tap the market for fresh funds.

"We are pushing, saying that the sooner the banks get the recapitalisations done, the better," Baretta said.

The bank is under investigation for allegedly manipulating the market and deceiving regulators under its previous management.

($1 = 0.8781 euros) (Reporting by Sara Rossi)